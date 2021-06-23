NSW COVID-19 restrictions tightened for a week, outdoor concerts now capped at half capacity

Greater Sydney and other areas in New South Wales will enter a week of increased health and safety restrictions following a surge in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

The new restrictions come into effect from 4pm today (June 23) and impact residents in Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour.

The restrictions will have a direct impact on gigs and performances in the affected areas, as outdoor seated events, including sporting events and concerts, must now be capped at 50 per cent capacity. The one person-per-four square metre rule will also be reintroduced for all indoor and outdoor settings. Masks will be required.

Advertisement

Audiences will not be allowed to sing at indoor shows, nor congregants at indoor places of worship. Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs.

People who have been vaccinated are not exempt from restrictions, according to the ABC. Here are the other restrictions that will be in place for the next seven days:

Visitors to households will be limited to five guests, including children.

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events.

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed.

Dance and gym classes will be limited to 20 per class and masks must be worn.

Previous public transport capacity limits, represented by green dots, will be reintroduced.

Additionally, residents of seven local government areas – Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside and Woollahra – will not be permitted to travel outside of metropolitan Sydney, unless, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, they are “visiting a relative in care or have to go to work”.

Berejiklian announced the new set of restrictions in a press conference this morning, following reports that 13 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded since 8pm last night (June 22). There are now a total of 37 cases linked to an outbreak of the virus that began in Bondi last week.

NSW recorded 10 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, seven of which were already announced yesterday morning. NSW Health has also been notified of 13 new locally acquired cases overnight. These cases will be included in tomorrow's numbers. pic.twitter.com/OFxWSq0ocb — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 23, 2021

“I am not ruling out any further action, but I am also confident that if we adhere to the health orders today, we will have a good chance of getting on top of this outbreak,” Berejiklian said.

Advertisement

Though Berejiklian has said the tightened restrictions are “not a lockdown”, she’s encouraged residents to “abandon non-essential activities” and not attend social gatherings “unless you absolutely must”.

Concerts scheduled to take place in Sydney and the surrounding areas throughout the next week include shows headlined by Cry Club, Camp Cope, Children Collide, e4444e, Kian, British India, Thy Art Is Murder, Mansionair, The Vanns and I Know Leopard.

Several gigs that were due to happen over the next week have already been postponed, including some by Ali Barter, Gretta Ray, and Harper Bloom.