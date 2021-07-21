NSW festival Good Times rescheduled for the second time

The regional New South Wales festival Good Times has been forced to reschedule its event for a second time, due to the state’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Good Times was scheduled to kick off next weekend across 30-31 July, but has now been pushed back to 24-25 September.

The lineup, program and venues will remain largely intact, though Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald will no longer be able to make it – they will now play at the 2022 event, with Josh’s brother Sam Teskey replacing him. Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Surprise Chef and more still fill out the sets.

Refunds for those unable to make the new dates will be available for the next seven days – ticketholders will be contacted directly.

A press release notes that the decision to postpone came from a desire to give local businesses in the township of Tocumwal enough time to purchase or not purchase supplies for the influx of tourists expected with the festival.

“Our team, artists and the local community are committed to ensuring the Good Times roll in Tocumwal this September,” co-promoter Tara Benney said. “We appreciate everyone’s

unwavering patience and support. Hold on to your tickets – every dollar raised goes back to the local community.”

Good Times festival was rescheduled in June to July during the last Victorian outbreak over concerns Victorian punters and artists would not be able to leave the state to attend the event.

The festival was funded in part by the federal government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) grant fund for the arts and entertainment sector. Good Times is organised by the same team behind Strawberry Fields, which this year will take place across 29-31 October in Tocumwal.