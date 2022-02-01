NSW Government adds $80million to Performing Arts Relaunch funding, $5million Support Act grant

The NSW Government has announced an $80million boost to its Performing Arts Relaunch initiative, a move which has been welcomed by the state’s performing arts and live music sector.

The package adds to $125million designated to the initiative last September, making for a total pool of $210million. Applications are currently open to NSW venues, promotors and producers, and will run until Saturday April 30.

In a statement shared alongside the announcement, NSW arts minister Ben Franklin said: “The arts are crucial to helping communities across NSW heal, unite, and inspire as well as being essential to our state’s economic recovery. This package will enable companies to keep shows on stage and people in work and provide much needed business confidence to continue investing.”

ARIA and PPCA are among those supportive of the boost, with CEO of the joint organisation, Annabelle Herd, saying the enhanced package “will make a huge difference to artists across the state”. She noted that the government’s financial support of the arts marked “an important step in recognising the economic and cultural value of a sector that has been long suffering as a result of the pandemic”.

“It is my hope this will provide a major confidence boost to artists, performers, promoters and industry professionals,” Herd continued, “allowing us to begin the long road to rebuilding NSW’s live music scene.”

Herd made sure to note, however, that more support for the arts – particularly on a federal level – is crucial to revitalising Australia’s live music industry. “While this is a critical step forward for NSW,” she said, “I encourage all levels of Government to consider how further support may be provided to boost confidence in returning live music touring at a national level and help get musicians back to doing what they love for fans across the country.”

The sentiment was echoed by Evelyn Richardson, chief executive of Live Performance Australia, who said: “The pandemic is not over and we still need to get through winter which may bring new challenges. The impacts of Omicron are being felt across the country. Now more than ever government support is needed to ensure the live entertainment industry can continue to play its part in the nation’s economic, social and cultural recovery.”

In addition to its expansion to the Performing Arts Relaunch initiative, the NSW Government announced that music industry charity Support Act would receive a $5million grant. Franklin said the funds “will help to bridge the gap for assistance for those not eligible under other Government funds, and ensure our state’s artists are not left behind as a result of disruptions caused by the pandemic”.

Support Act’s chief executive, Clive Miller, said the grant would add exponential value to the charity’s pandemic efforts, “ensur[ing] that those hardest hit will be able to access crisis relief through Support Act to help pay the rent, put food on the table, pay urgent medical bills and stay connected with family and community”.

The news comes amid a surge of concerts and festivals either being postponed or cancelled as Omicron tightens its grip on NSW – earlier this month, Sydney’s King Street Carnival, the Tamworth Country Music Festival and the inaugural Uncaged festival were all postponed, while Sydney’s Full Tilt and the NSW leg of Grapevine Gathering were both cancelled altogether.