NSW Government announce new nightlife plan for clubs and venues

The New South Wales Government has today (September 14) revealed a new plan to boost Sydney’s nightlife.

Dubbed the “24-hour Economy Strategy,” the five-prong plan consists of policy ideas to diversify and expand night-time activities.

Measures mentioned in the plan include reviewing live music and noise regulations for venues, relaxing restrictions on pop-up events, extending opening hours and streamlining liquor licensing to support venues.

Providing additional late-night public transport options and utilising unused spaces for performance and arts events are also outlined in the strategy.

The 39 actions set out by the plan will be implemented over a period of several years.

It’s time to unleash Sydney as 24 hour economy and capture $16 billion of economic value that happens at night. 39 actions to set up Sydney for success and recover from COVID.https://t.co/SUDOPLj7NX pic.twitter.com/nvf6EO9nX1 — Stuart Ayres (@stuartayresmp) September 14, 2020

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the plan would help revive the state’s economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no denying Sydney is one of the best cities in the world,” he said.

“We need… to do everything we can to ensure the jewel in our crown continues to shine both day and night.”

Stuart Ayres, the NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment and Tourism, echoed Perrottet in his own statement.

“Sydney-siders deserve a global city that’s thriving 24 hours a day,” he said. “The world wants a 24-hour Sydney.”

He explained that the State Government would work closely with industry and councils to “turbocharge” the city.

Ayres added that the plan would “create more employment opportunities in arts, entertainment and cultural events.”

The NSW Government has previously received criticism from the State’s live music sector and late-night traders for their controversial lockout laws. The laws prohibited venues from allowing patrons in past 1:30am, while serving shots and cocktails after midnight was also prohibited.

Earlier this year, the NSW Government stripped the lockout laws for all clubs and venues, except for those in Kings Cross.