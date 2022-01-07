NSW government bans singing and dancing in venues amid Omicron surge

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced new venue restrictions after the state reported 38,525 new cases of COVID-19 today (January 7) as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

During a press conference this afternoon, Perrottet revealed that singing and dancing will be prohibited in hospitality venues (including bars and nightclubs) and entertainment facilities.

The restrictions, which will be in place from tomorrow (January 8) until January 27 at least, will not apply to weddings or for students, instructors and performers in the settings listed above.

Perrottet added that he expected the “overwhelming majority” of major events in NSW to proceed. However, he explained that those events are currently under review, and if they are deemed to be taking place in a “high-risk venue”, NSW Health would work with organisers to adjust COVID-safe plans.

“If you have a major event planned throughout January, continue as planned. There are no changes to any of those events,” he said. “Only in circumstances when NSW Health deems that event to be a high-risk event, then we will contact those organisers and work through the current COVID-safe plans with you.”

Earlier this week, the organisers of Sydney festival King Street Carnival announced they would be indefinitely postponing this year’s edition due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. The festival was scheduled to take place across January 14–16 with a line-up that included Amyl and the Sniffers, Kaiit, Middle Kids and Confidence Man.

“Whilst the decision is a very difficult one for everyone involved, with case numbers spiralling and the ongoing uncertainty around the current outbreak, we as organisers don’t feel that now is the right time to be bringing large crowds into the local community,” organisers said in a statement at the time.