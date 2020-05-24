NSW government to deliver $50m rescue package to arts sector

In response to the impact of coronavirus on arts organisations in the state

The NSW government has announced it will provide $50 million in funding to arts companies in the state. The rescue package will be rolled out in two stages, and is intended to ameliorate the severe financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures on the creative arts and culture sector.

As the Sydney Morning Herald reports, Premier Gladys Berejiklian commented that the package was the largest of its kind offered by any Australian state, and will seek to ensure the survival of “some of the most significant arts and cultural organisations across NSW”.

According to the Herald, organisations that stand to benefit from the funding initiative include Sydney Theatre Company, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Opera Australia, Australian Chamber Orchestra and Australian Theatre for Young People.

The announcement comes after the Victorian Government committed an additional $32 million in relief for their arts sector last week, including $6 million to aid live entertainment workers. In total, state government has committed almost $50 million to cultural recovery.

Last month, Create NSW announced $6.34m in funding for NSW small to medium arts, screen and cultural organisations.

Earlier this month, Sydney-based arts centre Carriageworks entered voluntary administration. Documents recently filed to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission reveal the company owes more than $2m to more than 140 creditors, including MONA and Indigenous performing arts organisations Marrugeku and Moogahlin.