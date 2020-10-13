NSW Government to increase outdoor event limit to 500 people

Live entertainment venues across New South Wales will be allowed to increase their patron capacity at outdoor events in accordance with new relaxed coronavirus restrictions announced today (October 13).

During a press conference at NSW Parliament House, Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed that the COVID-enforced limit of 20 patrons would increase to 500 per outdoor event, and that patrons “will be able to attend outdoor seated music performances and rehearsals, subject to the four square metre rule and people being seated”. The changes will come into effect immediately.

Berejiklian also announced that from this Friday (October 16), outdoor venues would be allowed to enforce a two square metre rule in outdoor areas. Indoors, the current four square metre rule will still be imposed.

Business who wish to adopt the new restrictions will be required to use a QR code sign-in system and these changes only qualify to businesses which can support the electronic method of registering visitors’ attendance.

Berejiklian said the goal in easing restrictions was to provide “as many opportunities” for businesses and organisations to succeed.

“In NSW, we are focused on keeping the virus under control but also ensuring our economy keeps going and these changes will allow hospitality venues to increase their capacity in a COVID-safe way,” she said.

“This is also a big boost for our music industry with more people in NSW able to enjoy music outdoors over the summer.”