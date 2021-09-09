NSW government unveils vaccination roadmap outlining the return of live music

Live music and other freedoms will return to New South Wales once the state’s population is 70 per cent fully vaccinated.

As part of the state government’s new ‘Reopening NSW’ roadmap, fully vaccinated residents will be able to visit venues, gyms and other businesses from the Monday after 70 per cent of people aged 16 and above have received both jabs.

The ABC reports that the 70 per cent vaccination target is expected to be reached sometime in the week commencing October 11.

Advertisement

In the initial stage of the roadmap, venues will be allowed to reopen subject to a density quotient of one person per four square metres inside, and one person per two square metres outside.

Indoor entertainment facilities such as cinemas, theatres, music halls and galleries can reopen with one person every four square metres or 75 per cent fixed seated capacity. Additionally, up to 500 people will be able to attend ticketed and seated outdoor events.

Masks will remain mandatory when indoors, but only hospitality staff will be required to wear a mask when outdoors.

At the press conference this morning, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said most freedoms will be given to those who are fully vaccinated.

“You have been warned, if you’re not vaccinated, come forward and get the vaccine, otherwise you won’t be able to participate in the many freedoms that people have at 70 per cent vaccination,” she said.

Advertisement

The government has indicated that further restrictions will be lifted once the state reaches the 80 per cent fully vaccinated mark.

Greater Sydney has been locked down since June 26. In addition to the roadmap’s announcement, the NSW government will lift lockdown restrictions for a number of regional locations from Saturday (September 11), including Byron Bay and Wagga Wagga.