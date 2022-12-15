NSW Labor to implement minimum fee for musicians at publicly-funded events if elected next year

NSW Labor have promised to implement a $250 minimum fee for musicians performing at commercial events that receive public funding should they win the state election next March.

Such requirements are already in place in South Australia, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. However, there is currently no guarantee that musicians performing at an event receiving public funding in New South Wales will receive a minimum fee for their work.

In November last year, NSW Parliament voted in favour of a resolution to provide the minimum fee for publicly-funded events. The motion was introduced in the Legislative Council by NSW Shadow Minister for the Arts, Music and the Night Time Economy, John Graham, calling on the Liberal Government to implement the fee structure.

The campaign was backed by Musicians Australia, the freelance musician arm of the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, who have been campaigning for the $250 minimum fee since 2021.

On their website, Musicians Australia outlines that the $250 rate it proposes is based on what’s referred to as the Live Performance Award, requiring musicians be paid between $150-200 for a three-hour call out, with an additional $50-100 in “allowances”, like travel and meals.

In a statement yesterday (December 14), Graham said that musicians were “some of the lowest paid workers in NSW”, calling them “the original gig workers”. He said the public expected that musicians were paid a “reasonable wage” when events were publicly-funded.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns added the party wanted NSW “to be the music centre of the country, and our policy settings should reflect that”. “Musicians need to be understood as workers and as small businesses, they need to be adequately compensated for their work.”

A year ago, when Graham introduced the motion calling for the minimum fee structure to be implemented, Arts Minister Ben Franklin said the government “recognises that live music is one of the sectors most heavily impacted by the pandemic”, but did not express explicit support for the proposed policy.