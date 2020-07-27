NSW Police issue $1,000 fines over illegal bush party

New South Wales police have fined attendees of an unlawful bush party that took place last week near Lake Jindabyne.

Twelve people received fines of $1,000 for attending an organised party on Friday (July 24) which hosted between 150-200 guests. Currently, New South Wales only permits up to 20 visitors at a household at any one time, with a recommended cap at 10.

In a statement to 7News, NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Whyte indicated that more fines are likely to be issued.

Advertisement

“There was an organised event that took place in a national park, where a DJ was present and a significant number of people,” he said.

“Obviously in operation circumstances, people leave before we get all of their details… But there were a significant number detained, and they’ll be receiving process.”

The new round of fines follows a 1,000-person bush doof in Byron Bay that was shut down by police earlier this month. While organisers were not fined, they could have faced penalties of up to $11,000 for breaches of the Public Health Act.

“Our regime is to educate to warn them, and if the behaviour continues we will consider fining people,” Byron/Tweed Police Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said at the time.

A nightclub in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley has also been investigated recently for breaching sections of the state’s respective public gathering restrictions.

Advertisement

Last month, Melbourne venue Love Machine was fined $10,000 for hosting a 50-person event while a 20-person capacity was in place.