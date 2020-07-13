NSW Police warn large gatherings could lead to reinstating restrictions

New South Wales law enforcement has warned the state could follow in the footsteps of Melbourne and return to harsher restrictions if the “moronic behaviour” of large gatherings continue.

As reported by Guardian Australia today (July 13), NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Cook and Police Minister David Elliott warned venue patrons and partygoers that not adhering to social distancing guidelines could lead to a spread of COVID-19 cases and pubs closing down again.

Currently in New South Wales, up to 20 people may visit another household at a time, and no more than 20 people are allowed to gather outside in a public place.

“The moronic behaviour of people at dance parties has got to stop and we will continue to seek these people out and, where appropriate, take actions,” Cook said.

“The time for warnings has passed and that’s in defence of us as a community. We are all responsible for our own actions here and we need to be serious about this.

“We have come a long way. Complacency is the ally of the virus. We need to take this seriously. It is a massive wake-up call for us all and we need to get back on the bus together.”

Police Minister Elliott added that New South Wales is looking at the surge in active cases unfolding in Melbourne and will take action if the numbers begin to grow.

“If that occurs in New South Wales, we will have to continue to look at what restrictions need to be reintroduced and that would be devastating, particularly to the hospitality industry,” he said.

Elliott appealed to patrons to “take responsibility”, as “a government and the hospitality industry can only do so much.”

He said, “Some of the practices that we have seen are occurring because people are going to these licensed venues thinking that it is business-as-usual. If we have to close hotels and clubs again, the patrons will have to take some of the ownership of that.”

According to the ABC, over the weekend, multiple parties in Sydney’s eastern suburbs were closed down by police for not complying with public gathering restrictions. A Sydney pub, Golden Sheaf, was also fined $5,500 over queues outside the premises that weren’t adhering to guidelines.

In Byron Bay last week, an illegal bush doof was closed down for breaching public gathering restrictions. The event was estimated to have had 1,000 attendees.