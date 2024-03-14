NSYNC perform live for the first time in over 10 years at Justin Timberlake’s concert

*NSYNC are officially back together and have performed live for the first time in over 10 years. Find footage of the moment below.

The iconic ‘90s boy band held a surprise reunion at Justin Timberlake’s show in Los Angeles last night (March 13), where they held their first live performance since 2013.

Taking to the stage at the Wiltern Theater, members Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and J.C. Chasez joined Timberlake to break out the live debut of their new song, ‘Paradise’.

They also treated the crowd to three of their most famous hits: ‘Bye Bye Bye’, ‘Girlfriend’ and ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’. Find fan-captured footage of the reunion below.

the new NSYNC song “paradise” performed live for the first time pic.twitter.com/7IHVCr8Wv1 — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) March 14, 2024

NSYNC reunites at Justin Timberlake's "One Night Only" L.A. show. pic.twitter.com/Va3ZjJGMUi — Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2024

You. Guys. I know it’s free agency but Justin Timberlake One Night Only at the Wiltern with a surprise ‘NSYNC reunion and I am dyyying pic.twitter.com/jRo0whaB5U — Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) March 14, 2024

*NSYNC coming together in Los Angeles last night follows on from the rumours of a reunion, after the band reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, presenting Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award at the start of the ceremony.

The moment marked the first time they had all appeared together in a public setting since 2018, when they were presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Up until last night, the last time they had performed together was back in 2013, when they took to the stage after Timberlake received the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs.

‘Paradise’ – which they played as the penultimate song at the Wiltern Theater show – features on Justin Timberlake’s latest album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’, which is set for release tomorrow (March 15).

Before then, the last track the band released together was the single ‘Better Place’, which was made for the 2023 film Trolls Band Together, and marked their first music together in over 20 years.

Timberlake teased the boy band reunion at the end of January, when he appeared as a guest on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show. “We’ve been in the studio… So there may be a little something in the future,” he said.

Just a month prior, Lance Bass also added fuel to the rumours, making an appearance on the online gameshow Rent Free and saying that the band had been “talking about” getting back together.

At time of writing, there are no further *NSYNC plans that have been confirmed, and Timberlake is gearing up to embark on a world tour for his new album.

‘Everything I Thought It Was’ will be his sixth studio LP and the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’. He has been promoting the album for a number of months now, and has already dropped singles including ‘Selfish’, ‘Sanctified’ and ‘Drown’.

Visit here for a complete list of his upcoming tour dates, and find remaining tickets to his UK shows here.