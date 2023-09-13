NSYNC reunite at 2023 MTV VMAs to present Taylor Swift with award

*NSYNC reunited onstage for the first time in a decade at the MTV VMAs tonight (September 12), where they presented Taylor Swift with an award.

The boyband last came together in 2013 for the same awards for Justin Timberlake‘s Video Vanguard Award medley. Meanwhile, in 2019, the other members – Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez – joined Ariana Grande to perform ‘break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored’ and ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart’ during her headlining Coachella set.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the 2023 MTV VMAs

Early in the ceremony, *NSYNC made their much-rumoured appearance, taking to the stage to present the award for Best Pop. The trophy went to Taylor Swift for her single ‘Anti-Hero’ and the star used the first part of her acceptance speech to praise the boyband.

Advertisement

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this,” she said. “Like, I had your dolls. Are you doing something, what’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is. You guys are pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is.. it’s too much.” Referring to Bass handing her a gift as she took to the stage, she added: “Thank you for the friendship bracelets.”

A boy band NSYNC entregou friendship bracelets para Taylor Swift no palco do #VMAs. ❤️pic.twitter.com/1xMZyeSe2N — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) September 13, 2023

Earlier this week, fans began speculating that *NSYNC would come back together at the 2023 VMAs when Timberlake, Fatone, and Bass were all spotted around New York City.

Teasers for the upcoming Trolls movie, in which Timberlake stars as lead character Branch, have also pointed towards a potential reunion.

Advertisement

Per an image shared by X/Twitter user Mike Taylor, *NSYNC’s logo can be seen on new Trolls posters across New York, which include a QR code that leads users to a snippet of what might be an *NSYNC song titled ‘Take You To A Better Place’.

The linked website leads to a snippet of the track, which features a whistled hook and a visual teaser of five trolls to signify the five members of *NSYNC.

However, according to TMZ, *NSYNC will reportedly not be performing at the event, but rather presenting an award.

The group officially parted ways in 2007 and Justin Timberlake left in 2002, the group have remained in touch, showing up for special events together.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne and Olivia Rodrigo have delivered early performances at the 2023 MTV VMAs, which is being held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Check back to NME.com here to keep up with all the action as it happens.