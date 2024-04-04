NxWorries announce new album, share new single ’86Sentra’

NxWorries, the duo of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, have announced their sophomore album, ‘Why Lawd?’.

Last night (April 3), NxWorries (pronounced “No Worries”) took to social to announce the upcoming record, which is due for release on June 7 via Stones Throw. Further information surrounding their second studio album remain unknown at this time, including its tracklisting and cover art. The duo shared on Instagram that more information will be shared “soon”.

In the meantime, the pair of .Paak and Knxwledge have shared a new single, ’86Sentra’, along with an official visualiser to accompany the track. The newly released track is taken off the upcoming record ‘Why Lawd?’.

Set to a slick, smooth beat from Knxweldge as .Paak spits about being on par with some of rap’s best: “And we can go toe to toe anyone you know / Young or old they get drove in the hearses / I just did the Super Bowl halftime show with the GOATs / Why the fuck would I wanna do a Verzuz”.

Listen to NxWorries’ ’86Sentra’ below.

‘Why Lawd?’ is due to arrive eight years after NxWorries dropped their debut album ‘Yes Lawd!’ in 2016. NxWorries formed in 2015 after .Paak and Knxwledge released their first track together, ‘Suede’ on SoundCloud.

2016’s ‘Yes Lawd!’ scored a four-star review from NME, with Jordan Bassett writing: “This is a very well-crafted album that succeeds on its own terms… There’s no classic, stop-everything track to grab to you by the heartstrings. Then again, ‘Suede’ (also featured on NxWorries’ 2015 EP ‘Link Up & Suede’) comes close enough – which is closer than anyone else is likely to come before the year is up.”

In 2022, NxWorries released their comeback single, ‘Where I Go’ featuring vocals from H.E.R.. It was their first song together since 2016. ‘Where I Go’ arrived after .Paak first teased that NxWorries was in “ALBUM MODE” back in January 2022. It is currently unknown if ‘Where I Go’ will feature on ‘Why Lawd?’.

Prior to the upcoming ‘Why Lawd?’, .Paak’s last full-length release came in the form of 2021’s ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ as part of the Silk Sonic duo with Bruno Mars.