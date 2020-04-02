Oasis’ Bonehead announces ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ listening party

Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has announced that the band’s iconic album ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ will be the focus of an upcoming online listening party.

It comes as part of a series put on by The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess, who for the past two weeks has been hosting album listening parties featuring contributions from the brains behind some of Britpop and British indie’s most celebrated records.

Last week, Bonehead and Burgess hosted an online listening party for Oasis’ debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’. They were joined by Brian Cannon, who was responsible for creating the album’s artwork, and Kevin Cummins, NME’s chief photographer for much of the ’80s and ’90s.

Bonehead has now revealed that the next Oasis album to be discussed in the series will be the band’s 1995 sophomore effort.

“For Saturday’s #TimsListeningParty ‘What’s the Story’ at 10.05pm,” he tweeted. “I’m going to give a minute for those listening on the vinyl to change the disc over so watch my tweets.”

He added that the listening will also include a playback of ‘Bonehead’s Bank Holiday’, a song that was only available on the vinyl version of the album.

Liam Gallagher didn’t take part in last week’s listening party but was initially said to be possibly getting involved. Whether he will join Bonehead this weekend to answer questions from fans about ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ is not yet known.

The listening party starts at 10:05pm on Saturday (April 4). To take part visit the Twitter accounts of Bonehead and Tim Burgess.

Last month, Liam Gallagher made his strongest effort yet to entice his brother Noel to reform Oasis once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

Liam said on Twitter that he’s “sick of pleading begging etc” for the band to get back together, and that he’s demanding that Noel agrees to reunite to raise money for the NHS.

“Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has reworked Oasis classics ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’ in order to teach people to wash their hands properly during the coronavirus pandemic.