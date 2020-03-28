Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs took part in an online listening party last night for the band’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ – and he shared a few untold gems about the making of it.

It was part of a series put on by The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess, who for the past week has been hosting album listening parties featuring contributions from the brains behind some of Britpop and British indie’s most celebrated records.

At the end of a week that included playbacks of Blur‘s ‘Parklife’, Franz Ferdinand‘s self-titled debut and The Charlatans’ ‘Some Friendly’, last night (March 27) was the turn of Oasis’ 1994 debut.

While Liam Gallagher was said to possibly be taking part, the listening party was hosted Burgess, Bonehead, Brian Cannon (as Microdot), who was responsible for creating the artwork for ‘Definitely Maybe’, and Kevin Cummins, NME’s chief photographer for much of the ’80s and ’90s, and who shot the band before and after their meteoric rise.

Kicking off the playback with ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’, Bonehead told fans: “When I think of my guitar sound it’s always this track I look to.”

Track 1 Rock n Roll star

What an album opener? Doesn’t need an introduction , still gets crowds bouncing now, 26 years later on stage with Liam. When I think of my guitar sound it’s always this track I look to — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) March 27, 2020

He then tweeted that he would “try and spend an hour and answer questions after,” adding that fan responses were “going a bit fast here. Total panic.”

Speaking on ‘Live Forever’, Arthurs joked that Noel Gallagher’s guitar solo took him 28 takes and “don’t let him tell you otherwise.”

Top solo. Took him 28 takes don’t let him tell you otherwise. — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) March 27, 2020

Mentioning Coca Cola a couple of times, Bonehead revealed that not only was “the melody for ‘Shakermaker’ was stolen from the Coca Cola advert,” but the song “originally had the words I’d like to buy the world a coke to keep it company, but we had to take them off or else, said Coca Cola.”

Shaker maker, 12 bar blues innit. Melody stolen from the Coca Cola advert. I’ve still got the clock from the back cover of the single designed by @MicrodotCreativ — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) March 27, 2020

This was our 2nd single off the album, charted at number 11. originally had the words I’d like to buy the world a coke to keep it company, but we had to take them off or else, said Coca Cola. Whatever — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) March 27, 2020

Elsewhere, Bonehead revealed that ‘Slide Away’ was the only song that survived the original sessions from when the band recorded at Monnow Valley Studios. He added that in his opinion it’s “the best ever vocal take from Liam.” He joked: “When he sings ‘oh let me be the one’ I’d let him be the one.”

Slide away. Only song that survived the original sessions from Monnow Valley studios and the best ever vocal take from Liam in my opinion. When he sings “oh let me be the one” I’d let him be the one. — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) March 27, 2020

Ending on ‘Married With Children’, the Oasis guitarist mentioned how it was recorded in a bedroom at Mark Coyles house. “I love the guitar sound on this, it was an unplugged electric of Coyleys, miked up in the bedroom. Another great vocal from Liam too,” he said.

Married with children. This was recorded in the bedroom at Mark Coyles house (rented off Mani) and kept as it was for the album. I love the guitar sound on this, it was an unplugged electric of Coyleys, miked up in the bedroom. Another great vocal from Liam too — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) March 27, 2020

Brian Cannon shared some original concepts for the album’s artwork, including how Liam wanted the artwork to be a knife stuck in a lump of butter.

And we're off! Before we had settled on the idea of shooting the sleeve in Bonehead’s house, Liam’s ‘concept’ for the artwork was a knife in a lump of butter – true story! #timstwitterlisteningparty pic.twitter.com/o6Udj44kvl — Microdot (@MicrodotCreativ) March 27, 2020

Sharing the original running sheet for ‘Live Forever’, how the album cover was inspired by The Beatles, and also how the Oasis logo was inspired by the Decca Records logo seen on some Rolling Stones album covers, but in a font style that mirrored the Adidas logo, see some of Cannon’s insights below.

The front cover of Def Maybe was inspired by the back of the Beatles album 'Oldies But Goldies' I just loved the fly on the wall feel to the shot. pic.twitter.com/hfCRpVGuOZ — Microdot (@MicrodotCreativ) March 27, 2020

Original running sheet for 'Live Forever' mapping out all the tracks on the recording. As featured in the coffee table book I designed for the remastered box set. pic.twitter.com/NPF17nvIcb — Microdot (@MicrodotCreativ) March 27, 2020

The first thing I did for the band was the logo – inspired by the Decca Records logo seen on a Rolling Stones album – here's the prototype in which I used an approximation of the Adidas font – before changing it. pic.twitter.com/xxqgN5pqB5 — Microdot (@MicrodotCreativ) March 27, 2020

First ever Oasis artwork mock up – obviously never going to be the sleeve – just wanted to see how the logo worked. The first and only outing for the prototype logo. That's the original Supersonic mock up. pic.twitter.com/iWmMdZNpZk — Microdot (@MicrodotCreativ) March 27, 2020

Noel would hand write out the lyrics to every song so I could develop the concepts for the sleeve artwork – even album tracks. pic.twitter.com/c0odmsleT9 — Microdot (@MicrodotCreativ) March 27, 2020

Sleeve test shot in @BoneheadsPage house – me and Bonehead's wife Kate in the shot. This was a week before the final shoot. pic.twitter.com/H0eZ0amZU3 — Microdot (@MicrodotCreativ) March 27, 2020

Kevin Cummins posted a series of early images of the band during his time covering them around the release of ‘Definitely Maybe’, including his very first shot of the band for NME.

This was the first Oasis photo I shot for the @NME – we flew to Amsterdam – the band travelled overnight on the ferry. When I got there only Noel was there – the rest of them had been deported for fighting with Chelsea fans #timstwitterlisteningparty @BoneheadsPage pic.twitter.com/gjEf6568EA — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) March 27, 2020

Sharing commentary for each, Cummins recalled the time Liam “chucked all the furniture in the pool” at a hotel in Portsmouth and the “had to fish it all out so as we could sit down and have a drink.”

When we got back to Pompey hotel, the pool was next to the bar. Liam chucked all thefurniture in the pool. 'You daft bastard, where are we going to sit. Get it out.' he had to fish it all out so as we could sit down and have a drink -crowd shot at gig #timstwitterlisteningparty pic.twitter.com/2WCLGNn9gS — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) March 27, 2020

See more of Cummins photos below.

The following month we did a range of photos around London for Creation just to get them used to being photographed. Liam was exhausting … he kept jumping on the back of buses and I was having to chase after him #timstwitterlisteningparty @BoneheadsPage pic.twitter.com/9qFJOL6Su6 — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) March 27, 2020

a lot of pointing went on then there was a erm sibling scuffle – then everything went back to normal #timstwitterlisteningparty @BoneheadsPage pic.twitter.com/dQ7SVouItU — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) March 27, 2020

The morning after the TJ's gig, I was waiting in the hotel lobby, finally Liam turned up & said 'hello'. I looked up, saw the sign above his head & told him not to move and grabbed my camera and took this pic, which was the cover shot for our NME piece #timstwitterlisteningparty pic.twitter.com/ZpvocoMEvu — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) March 27, 2020

Then for this band shot I took them to a passageway near the Phoenix Theatre off Charing Cross Road – it was on Flitcroft Street. We only did the pics there because we had a player called Gary Flitcroft #ManCity and thought it'd be a good reference point in future years pic.twitter.com/1TT3m1zDJL — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) March 27, 2020

To see the full Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe’ listening party threads, visit the Twitter accounts of Bonehead, Tim Burgess, Brian Cannon and Kevin Cummins.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has made his strongest efforts yet to entice his brother Noel to reform Oasis once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

Liam said on Twitter that he’s “sick of pleading begging etc” for the band to get back together, and that he’s demanding that Noel agrees to reunite to raise money for the NHS.

“Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know,” he said.