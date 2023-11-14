Oasis’ classic ‘…There And Then’ live concert film now available to stream

Oasis’ classic …There And Then live concert film can now be streamed.

Available now to buy or rent on Apple TV, the film uses footage from three of the shows on the band’s ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ tour, which ran between 1995 and 1996.

…There And Then was first released on VHS on October 14, 1996 and saw the band storm through renditions of fan favourites including ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ and ‘Live Forever’. It also featured a range of exclusive interviews with the band.

“The concert film ‘Oasis: …There and Then’ […] is now available for purchase and rental for the very first time,” read an update on X/Twitter, announcing the release to fans.

The three shows featured in the film include a massive homecoming gig at Maine Road in Manchester and a then-record-breaking stop at London’s Earl’s Court.

…There And Then is available now on Apple TV and can be found here.

The news of the concert film now arriving on streaming platforms comes as the Britpop icons are currently celebrating various milestones from in their discography.

This includes the 25th anniversary reissue of their famous compilation album ‘The Masterplan’. Shared in 1998, the release compiled various hits and B-sides from their discography including LPs ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994), ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995) and ‘Be Here Now’ (1997).

Noel Gallagher is also gearing up to mark 30 years of the band’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, announcing in April details of an anniversary reissue.

Brother and former bandmate Liam is set to celebrate the anniversary, too, and is set to hit the road for a ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour across the UK next summer.

News of the live shows came after he confirmed earlier this year that he was looking to play Oasis’ 1994 debut album in full.

He’d been repeatedly teasing it since, including saying that he’d be playing “naughty” B-sides from the era too. Liam also confirmed that he won’t be playing any solo material at the shows.

In other Oasis news, earlier this year Noel spoke to NME as part of its In Conversation series and was asked if Oasis had ever been made any offers for a Britpop reunion package tour with other bands.

“Inevitably, it will happen”, he said, adding that “there’s never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together”.

More recently, Noel claimed that Oasis never became as popular in the US as they were in the UK because America “couldn’t handle” that “we didn’t give a fuck about anything”.