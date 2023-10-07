Oasis top new chart ranking the most streamed albums of the ’90s

Oasis have topped a new BBC chart ranking the most streamed albums of the ’90s.
The Official Most Streamed Albums of the ’90s chart, which is being shared to celebrate National Album Day next week (October 14), features the Top 40 most-streamed albums from that decade, based on UK streams, as compiled by the Official Charts Company. It will air on BBC Radio 2 between 1-3pm on October 14; the programme is available to listen to now on BBC Sounds here.
Oasis have earned the two top two slots in the chart with ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ at number one and ‘Definitely Maybe’ at number two. ‘Be Here Now’, the bands third studio album, took 18th slot on the list. The band’s ’90s Britpop rivals, Blur, didn’t make the top twenty on the list.
Other artists to make the list included Dr Dre, Nirvana, Radiohead, Spice Girls and Metallica.
Speaking about getting the top spot, Oasis’ Noel Gallagher said: “I’m thrilled, but I wouldn’t say I was that surprised that (What’s The Story) Morning Glory has been voted the most streamed album of the 90s – I still do have my faith in the taste of people in this country. “I mean if you’ve got ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ on an album, you’re gonna be all right aren’t ya…
“For certain people, it’ll be bringing back memories of their youth in the 90s and that brilliantly amazing decade we all lived through and then for the young people coming to it now, the songs deal with just the universal truths of life, and they will always be timeless…You know, of love and loss and heartbreak and friendship and the weather.
“All the universal things that we that we live through on a day-to-day basis that we don’t really notice. So thanks to everybody.”
Commenting on getting second placed album with ‘Wonderwall’ in the programme, Liam Gallagher added: “All right, this is Liam G and I’m here to congratulate ‘Definitely Maybe’ for being the second most streamed album of the 90s. Love that record, without it god knows where I’d be and god knows where we’d all be! I’ll be celebrating it in my own way next year by doing some gigs, so stay tuned and listen out for details in a bit.”
Jeff Smith, Head of Music, Radio 2, said: “For National Album Day, the Most Streamed ’90s Album Chart on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds is a fantastic look back and reminds us just what an incredible decade of music it was.”
Martin Talbot, Chief Executive of Official Charts said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Radio 2 on this fantastic National Album Day chart, in celebration of the great studio albums of the ’90s. This fascinating rundown is a superb reminder of what an eclectic decade it was, dominated by Britpop and hip-hop, country and soul, metal and grunge, plus (of course) plenty of pop. What a decade it was.”
The Official Top 20 Most Streamed ’90s Albums are:
‘(What’s the story) Morning Glory?’ by Oasis (1995)
‘Definitely Maybe by Oasis’ (1994)
‘2001’ by Dr. Dre (1999)
‘Nevermind’ by Nirvana (1991)
‘In Utero’ by Nirvana (1993)
‘Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell’ by Meat Loaf (1993)
‘The Lion King Original Soundtrack’ (1994)
‘Californication’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers (1999)
‘Metallica’ by Metallica (1991)
‘Ready to Die’ by The Notorious B.I.G (1994)
‘All Eyez on Me’ by 2Pac (1996)
‘Come On Over’ by Shania Twain (1997)
‘Rage Against the Machine’ by Rage Against the Machine (1992)
‘OK Computer’ by Radiohead (1997)
‘Urban Hymns’ by The Verve (1997)
‘Jagged Little Pill’ by Alanis Morissette (1995)
‘The Slim Shady LP’ by Eminem (1999)
‘Be Here Now’ by Oasis (1997)
‘The Bends’ by Radiohead (1995)
‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ by Lauryn Hill (1998)
Recently, Noel Gallagher said in a new interview that ‘Definitely Maybe’ was “the last great punk album”.
Gallagher made the comments during an interview with MOJO Magazine where he also compared Oasis’ breakthrough album to the Sex Pistols‘ only album, ‘Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols’.
“Definitely Maybe was the last great punk album in many respects,” he told the magazine. “We were a punk band with Beatles melodies. We had no effects, barely any equipment, just loads of attitude, 12 cans of Red Stripe and ambition.”