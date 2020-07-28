Obscura Hail share new single ‘Doomer’, announce new EP

Melbourne-via-Wollongong rock trio Obscura Hail have shared a new single, ‘Doomer’, alongside details of a new EP.

‘Doomer’ premiered today (July 28) with an accompanying music video. The visual was filmed and edited by Rick Clifford, with animation provided by frontman Sean Conran.

Advertisement

‘Doomer’ is taken from the band’s forthcoming EP ‘Siren’, which is slated for a September 18 release through Dot Dash.

Obscura Hail consists of Conran on guitar/vocals, Tamara Issa on bass/vocals and Kaelan Edmond on drums.

Per a statement from Conran, ‘Siren EP’ is “charged with an optimistic, though anxious energy… A fight or flight response to the instability of our modern world at this time”.

“Born in the age of information, the Doomer is fatalistic, apathetic, a symptom of the overwhelming awareness of suffering outside of their control,” said Conran.

“The instrumentation is our heaviest yet, to give a voice to the guilt, shame, anger and frustration that comes with feeling powerless.”

According to Conran, Obscura Hail first began as a “routine of externalising memory for the sake of preservation due to a fear of Alzheimer’s”.

Advertisement

“It was brought on by receiving my first amalgam filling; to carry on a legacy, to calcify meaning and importance of my lived experience, should I need reminding,” he said.

‘Siren’ follows last year’s ‘Zero EP’, which peaked at #1 on the AMRAP metro charts after its release in November.

Obscura Hail have played numerous festivals so far, including Brunswick Music Festival, By The Meadow, Sydney Road Street Festival and more. The band has also shared the stage with Aldous Harding, Julia Jacklin, Bad//Dreems and a host of other performers.

‘Siren EP’ can be pre-ordered in both digital and vinyl formats from this link. The vinyl variant of the upcoming EP will be bound with ‘Zero EP’ on combined 12″ wax.