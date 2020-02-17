News Music News

Ocean Alley announce 2020 headline Australian tour

Their first Australian headline dates since 2018

Josh Martin
Ocean Alley. Photo Credit: The Sauce / Tyler Bell

Ocean Alley have announced their first headlining Australian tour dates since 2018, planning dates around the country for May and June this year.

Following a star appearance at this year’s Laneway Festival, the reggae-psych band’s five-date headline tour will start in Perth on Friday 1 May, before continuing onto Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Ocean Alley will be joined on tour by fellow Laneway act Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, as well as Perth four-piece Dulcie.

The last 12 months has seen Ocean Alley gear up for another album cycle, releasing ‘Stained Glass’, ‘Infinity’ and ‘Tombstone’ – the former two charting at #54 and #24 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019.

‘Tombstone’ has earnt the video treatment to commemorate the tour announcement, a Super 8 film shot across the band’s recent international and domestic tours – watch it below.

Ocean Alley told NME Australia at this year’s Melbourne Laneway they were still recording their upcoming third record at The Grove Studios in Somersby, New South Wales.

Exclusive pre-sale ticket access is available via Spotify Fan First only, from 9am AEDT Monday 17 February, while general public sale begins at 12pm AEDT Tuesday 18 February from oceanalley.com.au. Check out the dates below.

Ocean Alley 2020 Australian tour dates:

Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre (May 1)
Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (8)
Melbourne, Melbourne Arena (15)
Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (22)
Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (June 5)

