Ocean Alley and Spacey Jane to headline new NSW regional festival Next Exit

Ocean Alley and Spacey Jane have been tipped to headline new regional touring festival, Next Exit, which will hit various stops throughout NSW later this year.

Alongside the two aforementioned bands, other acts like Dear Seattle, Merci, Mercy and CLEWS will also perform as part of the event.

The touring festival, which is set to take place in May, will hit the regional towns of Tamworth, Gosford and Batemans Bay, before wrapping up in Mudgee.

Advertisement

“These regional places are so much fun to tour because of the locals that are so welcoming and always up for a good old town blowout,” Ocean Alley’s Mitch Gailbraith said of the forthcoming shows.

“Their support means we can keep coming back to play shows and festivals and give these awesome places the live music experience they deserve.”

Next Exit Festival was one of a selection of successful applicants for the federal government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) grant fund, which in total is worth $75million.

Tickets for Next Exit Festival are on sale from midday local time on Tuesday March 9.

Next Exit Festival’s 2021 dates are:

MAY

Advertisement

Friday 21 – Tamworth, Bicentennial Park

Sunday 23 – Gosford, Entertainment Grounds

Friday 28 – Batemans Bay, Mackay Park

Saturday 29 – Mudgee, Mudgee Showgrounds