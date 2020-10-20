Ocean Alley and Vika & Linda announced for Bluesfest 2021

Ocean Alley, Tex Perkins, and Vika and Linda Bull are among the new handful of acts announced for next year’s instalment of Bluesfest.

The fourth artist announcement also includes Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald, Mia Dyson and John Williamson.

Taking place over the 2021 Easter weekend, the newly-announced artists will join fellow Aussie acts Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, The Teskey Brothers, Kate Miller-Heidke and Briggs, among others.

This year’s Bluesfest was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Pending Australia’s border situation, Patti Smith and Bon Iver, the headlining acts for the cancelled 2020 event, will also be performing, along with a number of other overseas acts.

Festival organisers are going ahead with the 2021 event, which takes place in Byron Bay, regardless of whether overseas acts will be able to visit.

“Time will tell, but it is being said that the 2021 Bluesfest line up is the greatest assembly of Australian artists to ever perform at one event,” festival director Peter Noble said in a statement.

“Ticket sales are showing that the Australian public is ready to celebrate safely and we are on target for a sell-out at our expected capacity. My focus right now is on bringing this festival home in 2021.“