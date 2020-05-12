Ocean Alley announce ‘Constructing the Diamond’ video series

Ocean Alley is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process behind forthcoming album ‘Lonely Diamond’ with a weekly video series.

The five-part ‘Constructing the Diamond’ series will give insight into the writing and recording of the album, which was announced late last month alongside new single ‘Hot Chicken’.

The first episode of the ‘Constructing the Diamond’ series premiered last night on the band’s YouTube channel. Watch it below:

‘Lonely Diamond’ is scheduled to arrive on June 19. The psych-rock outfit’s third album, it will follow ‘Chiaroscuro’, released back in 2018.

In a press statement, frontman Baden Donegal characterised ‘Chiaroscuro’ as the “younger sibling” of ‘Lonely Diamond’.

“The songwriting process didn’t really change, but obviously as people you have more life experience, you mature a bit and that shows in your songwriting and musicianship,” Donegal explained.

“With ‘Chiaroscuro’, we just went in there and did it, whereas this record we took time to reflect. We demoed, we wrote, we re-wrote. It’s got more depth to it, but not intentionally, it was just a natural progression.”

Guitarist Mitch Galbraith echoed Donegal’s sentiments, saying: “It’s pushing forward into the unknown. Taking a journey to a different place or a different time that seems familiar or that you’ve been before and all the emotions and feels that come with that.”

Ocean Alley were set to tour throughout Australia this month, but have since postponed those dates until February due to the coronavirus pandemic.