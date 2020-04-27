Ocean Alley announce new album ‘Lonely Diamond’

Ocean Alley will release their third album, ‘Lonely Diamond’, on June 19. To mark the announcement, they’ve released new single, ‘Hot Chicken’, accompanied by a music video. Watch it below.

The single premiered on triple j last night (April 27). It is the fourth cut we’ve heard from the album following ‘Stained Glass’, ‘Tombstone’ and ‘Infinity’.

In a press statement, frontman Baden Donegal compared the process of writing ‘Lonely Diamond’ to that of their second album, ‘Chiaroscuro’.

“I think of ‘Chiaroscuro’ as the younger sibling of this album,” he said.

“The songwriting process didn’t really change, but obviously as people you have more life experience, you mature a bit and that shows in your songwriting and musicianship. With ‘Chiaroscuro’, we just went in there and did it, whereas this record we took time to reflect. We demoed, we wrote, we re-wrote. It’s got more depth to it, but not intentionally, it was just a natural progression.”

“It’s pushing forward into the unknown…” guitarist Mitch Galbraith continued. “Taking a journey to a different place or a different time that seems familiar or that you’ve been before and all the emotions and feels that come with that.”

Ocean Alley were set to tour the country this May, but have since postponed until February next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the band released a tour film titled ‘The Archives’ on YouTube, which documented their life on the road throughout various tours of Europe and North America.