News Music News

Ocean Alley announce new album ‘Lonely Diamond’

And they've released new single 'Hot Chicken'

Jackson Langford
ocean alley 2020 press pic credit kane lehanneur the sauce
Credit: Kane Lehanneur/The Sauce

Ocean Alley will release their third album, ‘Lonely Diamond’, on June 19. To mark the announcement, they’ve released new single, ‘Hot Chicken’, accompanied by a music video. Watch it below.

The single premiered on triple j last night (April 27). It is the fourth cut we’ve heard from the album following ‘Stained Glass’, ‘Tombstone’ and ‘Infinity’.

Advertisement

In a press statement, frontman Baden Donegal compared the process of writing ‘Lonely Diamond’ to that of their second album, ‘Chiaroscuro’.

“I think of ‘Chiaroscuro’ as the younger sibling of this album,” he said.

“The songwriting process didn’t really change, but obviously as people you have more life experience, you mature a bit and that shows in your songwriting and musicianship. With ‘Chiaroscuro’, we just went in there and did it, whereas this record we took time to reflect. We demoed, we wrote, we re-wrote. It’s got more depth to it, but not intentionally, it was just a natural progression.”

“It’s pushing forward into the unknown…” guitarist Mitch Galbraith continued. “Taking a journey to a different place or a different time that seems familiar or that you’ve been before and all the emotions and feels that come with that.”

Ocean Alley were set to tour the country this May, but have since postponed until February next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Last week, the band released a tour film titled ‘The Archives’ on YouTube, which documented their life on the road throughout various tours of Europe and North America.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

Want more NME?

Subscribe to our mailing list here to be kept up to date on all things music and pop culture.

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.