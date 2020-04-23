Ocean Alley blackout their website, begin countdown

Ocean Alley have blacked out their website, leaving only a mysterious countdown remaining.

Posts to the Sydney reggae-rock band’s social media yesterday (April 22) were of only a fragmented artwork, depicting blue sky and red mountains in a circle.

The only comments alongside this image were three diamond emojis. It also linked to the Ocean Alley website, where the countdown had already begun. The estimated end of the countdown is Monday April 27 at 12pm AEDT.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section with speculation of new material being released when the countdown ends.

A new album, which would be the band’s third, has been discussed as recently as January.

NME Australia caught up with the band at St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020, where they discussed working on a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Chiaroscuro’ at The Grove Studios on the Central Coast.

‘Chiaroscuro’ went gold upon release, and also sported the triple j Hottest 100 number-one ‘Confidence.’

Earlier this year, Ocean Alley announced a headline tour of Australia, their first since 2018. They have since postponed until 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band also recently premiered a new documentary titled ‘The Archives,’ a compilation of footage taken from their latest tours of Europe and North America.