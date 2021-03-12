Ocean Alley deliver Pink Floyd cover medley for triple j’s Like a Version

Ocean Alley have performed a medley of Pink Floyd classics for their appearance on triple j’s Like a Version segment this morning.

The Sydney psych-rock outfit played two ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ favourites, opening and closing the performance with ‘Breathe’ and ‘Money’, respectively. Sandwiched between them was a sprawling interpretation of ‘Comfortably Numb’, from 1979’s ‘The Wall’.

Watch the band perform the medley below:

“I thought ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Breathe’ sat really well together. The keys were matched, and they just kind of flowed between each other really nicely,” explained the band’s Lach Galbraith in a post-performance interview.

“I was humming it in my head, I thought, ‘Actually, that’d be a kind of cool thing to put in’. And then I was like, ‘If we did that, it’s probably not long enough’, so chucked ‘Money’ in and it worked a treat.”

Today’s appearance marks the second time Ocean Alley have performed on Like a Version. The band covered ‘Baby Come Back’ by Player on the program back in 2018.

In addition to the Pink Floyd medley, Ocean Alley also performed their original ‘Tombstone’, from latest album ‘Lonely Diamond’. Watch that below:

Their third album, ‘Lonely Diamond’ arrived back in June last year. In a four-star review, NME‘s Ali Shutler called it “ambitious, progressive but most importantly, fun”.

“It’s a weird, wonderful record that’s full of surprises. Every twist has a dynamic purpose and the band are confident, but never cocky, as they dash between genres and aim for the stars.”

Last week, Ocean Alley were announced alongside Spacey Jane as headliners for NSW touring festival Next Exit. Set to take in a number of regional dates in May, the lineup will also feature the likes of Dear Seattle, Merci, Mercy and CLEWS.