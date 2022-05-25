Ocean Alley find the light on new single ‘Deepest Darkness’

Ocean Alley have released a new single entitled ‘Deepest Darkness’, marking their first new music of the year.

The single, released today (May 25), follows on from the release of last year’s ‘Touch Back Down’, which itself was their first new music since their 2020 album ‘Lonely Diamond’. In a press statement, frontman Baden Donegal described the song as “about being… deeply in love with someone”.

“[It’s about] realising how important their support can be to you,” he said. “You literally go through the deepest and darkest times together, and that unity makes you so much stronger.

“It’s from the perspective of imagining what it would feel like to go through life’s tough spots on your own, and having a huge appreciation for the support you receive.”

An accompanying music video for the single has been shared, directed by W.A.M. Bleakley. The clip depicts its protagonist running at night with a strange glow emitting from her mouth, meeting a group of people with the same glow who are dancing in a warehouse.

Watch the video below:

In his own statement, guitarist Mitch Galbraith explained how the song was pieced together musically. “At conception, the song was super chilled – just based off chords Lach[lan Galbraith] was working at on the keyboard and some lyrics Baden wrote during early COVID,” he said.

“It felt right as we kept adding thickness to the chorus, so we just went with it, and now it’s really captivating and powerful. We consciously wanted to give listeners a taste of the other vibes we’ve been experimenting with while writing new music.”

Ocean Alley will wrap an Australasian tour this Saturday (May 28) in Fremantle. They took along Hockey Dad for the bulk of the run after Psychedelic Porn Crumpets were forced to drop out due to border closures in their home state of Western Australia. The latter will, however, be supporting at the Fremantle show this weekend.

In a four-star review of ‘Lonely Diamond’, NME‘s Ali Shutler called the band “confident”, noting how they went “bigger and brighter” on the release.

“With no time for half-measures and no desire to repeat what’s come before, ‘Lonely Diamond’ is ambitious, progressive but most importantly, fun,” he said.