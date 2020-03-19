Ocean Alley postpone upcoming headline Australia tour to 2021

Ocean Alley have postponed their 2020 headline Australia tour to next year.

The band announced today (March 19) that their tour, which was originally expected to kick off on May 1 at the Fremantle Arts Centre in Perth, has been rescheduled to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. These shows were supposed to be Ocean Alley’s first headline concerts since 2018.

The new shows will now take place from February 6 to March 24, 2021. Previously announced support acts Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Dulcie will also play the new dates.

Advertisement

“The reschedule is due to the COVID-19 situation that has developed at home and abroad, and is in line with the restrictions and recommendations put in place by the Australian Government to keep people safe,” Ocean Alley wrote on social media.

“Thanks for your patience and understanding through what is a difficult time for the wider entertainment industry and everyone around the world. We look forward to finally seeing you again on the road around Australia.”

All tickets already purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Meanwhile, fans who can no longer attend can either obtain a full refund from the point of purchase or re-sell their tickets via the Tixel marketplace.

Read Ocean Alley’s full statement below.

Sending love and well wishes to you all. Stay safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uLfkfcTT7c — Ocean Alley (@oceanalleyau) March 19, 2020

Advertisement

Earlier this year at Melbourne Laneway, Ocean Alley told NME Australia that they were still recording their upcoming third record at The Grove Studios in Somersby, New South Wales.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a ban on indoor public gatherings of more than 100 people. The cap for outdoor public gatherings remains 500 people.

Ocean Alley’s 2021 Australian tour dates are:

Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (Feb 6 & 7)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (12 & 3)

Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre (Mar 5)

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (12)

Melbourne, Melbourne Arena (24)