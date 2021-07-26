Ocean Alley reschedule part of national tour to later this year

Ocean Alley have postponed a portion of their national tour to later this year due to ongoing state restrictions in place around the country.

The psych-rockers’ ‘Lonely Diamond’ tour was scheduled to commence on August 6 in Melbourne. While the band’s Brisbane and Perth shows will proceed as planned, their Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide shows have been pushed back to November. All shows except Perth will now be seated.

Additionally, the Brisbane shows have been upgraded from Fortitude Music Hall to Riverstage. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Dulcie will support the band over the tour.

Current ticketholders have been advised to check their emails to confirm which dates their tickets are now valid for.

“This tour has been more than 16 months in the making, but as you know, COVID continues to affect us all nationwide,” the band said in a statement.

“We’ve been working closely with venues and state health departments, creating different border exemption and quarantine plans in line with each state’s changing restrictions to ensure we were doing everything in our power to get this tour on the road.

“However, the latest outbreaks in several states mean we have no option but to postpone our shows in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney until November.”

Ocean Alley’s rescheduled 2021 tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 20 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Saturday 21 – Brisbane, Riverstage

SEPTEMBER

Friday 10 – Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre (sold out)



NOVEMBER

Saturday 6 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (sold out)

Sunday 7 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (sold out)

Monday 8 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (sold out)

Thursday 11 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (sold out)

Saturday 27 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (sold out)

Sunday 28 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre