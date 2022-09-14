Ocean Alley share new single ‘Home’, detail fourth album ‘Low Altitude Living’

Ocean Alley have returned with a hazy new single titled ‘Home’, sharing it alongside the news of their upcoming fourth studio album.

In a press release, the band explained that ‘Home’ was written as a reflection on how they were able to reconnect with themselves and the world around them during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mining optimism from the otherwise dour situation, guitarist Mitch Galbraith said: “We’ve felt more connected than ever to the people and places that are around us at home. Normally, we’d be spending most of our year away on tour but we felt very lucky to spend the last two years with the people we love.”

‘Home’ arrives today (September 14) alongside a video directed by W.A.M. Bleakley – who also worked with Ocean Alley on the film clip for their previous single, ‘Deepest Darkness’ – chronicling a woman’s impulsive road trip from Melbourne to Broken Hill. Have a look at that below:

‘Home’ is the third single to be shared from Ocean Alley’s fourth album, ‘Low Altitude Living’, following the release of ‘Touch Back Down’ last November, and ‘Deepest Darkness’ back in May of this year. The album itself will be out independently on October 14.

Speaking on what to expect from the album at large, Galbraith teased “a constant sense of betterment, growth and exploration”, noting: “It’s no secret that we don’t want to repeat ourselves.”

Elaborating on that sentiment, keyboardist Lach Galbraith added: “Pushing each other to try new things, inside and outside of music, is really important for us to keep things fresh. Musically our songwriting has become more intricate as we explore new styles and techniques in recording.”

As for the album’s title, frontman Baden Donegal said that although it “doesn’t necessarily represent any one song in particular, or tie them all together”, it holds significance for Ocean Alley as “it does tie our band to the music”.

“I feel like it’s more of a title that describes why we sound like Ocean Alley,” he continued, pointing to ‘Low Altitude Living’ as a reference to the band’s affinity for the beach, “where we all have the most peace”.

Have a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Low Altitude Living’ below, then find pre-orders for the album here.

1. ‘Home’

2. ‘Double Vision’

3. ‘Touch Back Down’

4. ‘Perfume’

5. ‘Drinks And Cigars’

6. ‘Simple Pleasures’

7. ‘Parking Fines’

8. ‘Changes’

9. ‘Deepest Darkness’

10. ‘West Coast’

11. ‘Snake Eyes’

12. ‘Lapwing’

‘Low Altitude Living’ will mark the follow-up to Ocean Alley’s 2020 album ‘Lonely Diamond’. In a four-star review, NME’s Ali Shutler called that record “a bigger and more colourful beast” than its predecessors, describing its sound as “ambitious [and] progressive but most importantly, fun”.

Fans will able to hear Ocean Alley perform songs from ‘Low Altitude Living’ at all three dates of this year’s Falls Festival – including the newly announced Melbourne edition – as well as the Heaps Good spin-off event in Adelaide, and Lost Paradise on the NSW Central Coast.