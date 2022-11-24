Ocean Grove and Teenage Joans to replace 3OH!3 and jxdn at Good Things 2022

Organisers of Good Things festival have announced last-minute changes to its 2022 line-up, just one week out from the start of its multi-city run.

Sharing the news yesterday (November 24), organisers revealed that international acts 3OH!3 and jxdn will no longer be performing at the event, citing “circumstances beyond our control”. Both were also set to play sideshows while in the country, which have also now been cancelled.

To replace them, Melbourne band Ocean Grove and Adelaide duo Teenage Joans have been added to the bill, joining previously announced artists Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, NOFX, TISM, Kisschasy, The Amity Affliction, Gojira, One OK Rock and more.

It’s not the festival’s first lineup change of late, with Californian rockers Fever 333 pulling out after both their guitarist and drummer quit the band. Japanese metalcore outfit Paledusk, Perth alt-pop duo Those Who Dream, Melbourne metal band The Gloom In The Corner and You Am I were added to the lineup in their place, as well as To The Grave in Melbourne and Brisbane.

This year’s iteration of Good Things was announced back in June, and will mark the festival’s first run since 2019. The touring event kicks off at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse next Friday (December 2), before heading to Sydney’s Centennial Park the following day, and wrapping up at Brisbane Showgrounds on Sunday December 4.

Set times and maps for each city are now available, with Bring Me The Horizon, Regurgitator and Redhook closing out stages one, three and five, respectively.

Remaining tickets for all three cities can be purchased here.

The updated line-up for Good Things 2022 is:

Bring Me The Horizon

Deftones

NOFX (performing ‘Punk In Drublic’ in full)

TISM

The Amity Affliction

Gojira

One OK Rock

Blood Command

Chasing Ghosts

Cosmic Psychos

Electric Callboy

Jinjer

Kisschasy (performing ‘United Paper People’ in full)

Lacuna Coil

Millencolin

Nova Twins

Ocean Grove

Paledusk

Polaris

RedHook

Regurgitator

Sabaton

Sleeping With Sirens

Soulfly

Teenage Joans

The Gloom In The Corner

The Story So Far

Thornhill

Those Who Dream

To The Grave

You Am I

