Ocean Grove announce ‘Bored Of The City’ regional tour

Ocean Grove have announced their ‘Bored Of The City’ regional tour, hitting 11 hotspots along the east coast this April.

They’ll start off in Newcastle on Wednesday April 12, with back-to-back gigs in Penrith, Wollongong, Canberra and Albury set to follow. After a few days off, the genre-bending rockers will head to Victoria for gigs in Bendigo, Geelong, Belgrave and Frankston, before wrapping up the run in Queensland with shows on the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

Joining Ocean Grove for the run will be Melbourne hardcore mainstays Deez Nuts and up-and-coming Sydney outfit Bloom. Tickets for all of the dates are on sale now – find them here.

In a press release, Ocean Grove frontman Dale Tanner said of the band’s upcoming trek: “We cut our teeth on regional tours around Australia back when OG was starting out. Hopping in a van (or in our case – my ute) and taking to the highways led us to some of the most outrageous and memorable times of our career and lives.

“It’s been well over six years since putting together a regional headline tour of our own and we are so psyched to finally return to so many great parts of the country and revive this energy that defined the early years of the band. There’s nothing quite like performing in far-flung places away from the major cities – the rarity of the occasion creates something pretty special.

“No-one in the room takes the moment for granted, including the band, and you feel proud to be part of something bigger, a community that just needed its chance to shine. They’ve been asking for it, so here we fucking go!”

The tour comes in support of Ocean Grove’s third album, ‘Up In The Air Forever’, which arrived last April via UNFD. Among the singles featured on it were ‘Cali Sun’, ‘Silver Lining’, ‘Sex Dope Gold’ and the Dune Rats-assisted ‘Bored’.

NME spotlit the album as one of last April’s best Australian releases, writing: “For a band as unpredictable as Ocean Grove, it’s almost surprising that ‘Up In The Air Forever’ is this consistent: from start to end, we’re given a scintillating suite of riff-inflected Britpop, every track equally primed for mosh pits and singalongs.”

Ocean Grove’s ‘Bored Of The City’ Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Wednesday 12 – Newcastle/Newcastle, Newcastle Hotel

Thursday 13 – Dharug/Penrith, Tattersalls Hotel

Friday 14 – Tharawal/Wollongong, La La Las

Saturday 15 – Ngambri and Ngunnawal/Canberra, UC Hub

Sunday 16 – Waveroo/Albury, Beer Deluxe*

Wednesday 19 – Dja Dja Wurrung/Bendigo, Tonic Bar

Thursday 20 – Wathaurong/Geelong, Barwon Club

Friday 21 – Woiworung/Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Saturday 22 – Boonwurrung/Frankston, Pelly Bar

Thursday 27 – Bundjalung/Gold Coast, Mo’s Clubhouse

Friday 28 – Gubbi Gubbi/Sunshine Coast, Solbar

* Bloom not appearing