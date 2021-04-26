Ocean Grove announce ‘Flip Phone Finally’ Australian headline tour

Ocean Grove will finally bring their latest album to the live stage as they announce their upcoming Australian headline tour, dubbed ‘Flip Phone Finally’.

Set to kick off in Brisbane this July in support of their latest release, ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’, the Melbourne misfits will undertake a five-date run around the country, finishing up in their hometown at the start of August. Tickets are available here with full tour dates below.

Ahead of its release in March 2020, ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Rhapsody Tapes’ – saw Ocean Grove drop a handful of singles including ‘SUNNY’ and ‘SHIMMER’.

The album debuted at number eight on the ARIA Album Chart, with Ocean Grove later releasing alternate cuts of its singles, including a double offering in the official release of hidden track ‘DREAM’ alongside a remix of ‘SUNNY’, and an acoustic rendition of ‘SHIMMER’.

Last Friday (April 23), Ocean Grove took to the triple j Like a Version studio where, as well as giving a punk rock makeover to the Sneaky Sound System hit ‘UFO’ with Running Touch in tow, the band performed ‘SUNNY’.

The Ocean Grove Flip Phone Finally tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 16 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 23 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 24 – Perth, Badlands

Friday 30 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

AUGUST

Friday 6 – Melbourne, 170 Russell