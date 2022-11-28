Ocean Grove announce one-off ‘Oddworld Xmas’ show in Melbourne

Ocean Grove have announced a one-off holiday show in their stomping grounds of Melbourne, teaming up with Bloom and Towns for the ‘Oddworld Xmas’.

The show will take place at Brunswick’s Stay Gold on Saturday December 17 – find tickets here – with local punk outfit Daddy Issues (not to be confused with the American grunge trio of the same name) due to open up the festivities.

In a press release, Ocean Grove frontman Dale Turner promised fans that the show will be “a jolly as fuck way to cap off a wild 2022”, gushing that the band “can’t wait to shake the walls of Stay Gold for one last hoorah before the year is out”.

He said of the concept behind it: “We realised no one really knows what Christmas is like in The Oddworld, so we figured we’d throw a party and invite everyone along to find out!!!”

The ‘Oddworld Xmas’ comes amid a slew of happenings among all the bands involved. Towns for example released their second EP, ‘Things You Might Feel Sometimes’, earlier this month; it featured the singles ‘Season 5 (Break My Fall)’ and ‘Speak For Myself’. Bloom are also readying a new release, following the February drop of the standalone single ‘Sink Into The Soil’.

Ocean Grove themselves released their third album, ‘Up In The Air Forever’, back in April via UNFD. Among the singles featured on it were ‘Cali Sun’, ‘Silver Lining’, ‘Sex Dope Gold’ and the Dune Rats-assisted ‘Bored’.

NME spotlit the album as one of April’s best Australian releases, writing: “For a band as unpredictable as Ocean Grove, it’s almost surprising that ‘Up In The Air Forever’ is this consistent: from start to end, we’re given a scintillating suite of riff-inflected Britpop, every track equally primed for mosh pits and singalongs.”

Prior to their Christmas show, Ocean Grove will also perform at this year’s Good Things festival – replacing 3OH!3, who dropped out earlier this month – alongside the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, NOFX and TISM.