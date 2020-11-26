Ocean Grove drop double whammy, new single ‘DREAM’ and ‘SUNNY’ remix

Ocean Grove make a return today (November 27) with a double feature of new releases – single ‘DREAM’ and a reimagined cut of ‘SUNNY’, from their latest album ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’.

In a press release, Ocean Grove vocalist Dale Tanner described ‘DREAM’ as “the ultimate PMA (Positive Mental Attitude) anthem” adding it embodies the “ideology and energy” that Ocean Grove champion.

“It feels as though the lyrics have taken on an even deeper relevance when we look back on the stories of life’s fragility that have been making headlines for months,” said Tanner.

Bassist Twiggy Hunter added, “Dream was written to empower the listener and instil a sense of don’t-give-a-fuck-ery with a bold, glistening undertone of optimism and hope.”

Watch the official music video for ‘DREAM’ BELOW:

Ocean Grove have also dropped a new version of their 2019 single ‘SUNNY’, which featured on their second album ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’, released in March.

Where the original was a Brit-pop tinged banger, ‘SUNNY (Remix)’ has an acoustic touch.

Last month Ocean Grove released another acoustic reworking of a ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ track when they dropped a stripped back rendition of ‘SHIMMER’.

As well as ‘SUNNY’, ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ also featured three other singles, 2019’s ‘Ask For The Anthem’, ‘NEO’, and ‘JUNKIE$’.