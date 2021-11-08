Ocean Grove go against the grain in new single ‘CALI SUN’

Ocean Grove are back with a sizzling summer anthem, the new single ‘CALI SUN’, dropping alongside an official music video.

Arriving last night (November 8), ‘CALI SUN’ goes against the grain, challenging the norm both in its sonic and thematic routes.

In a press statement, the band said: “Paradisical and enticing, ‘CALI SUN’ represents the ultimate marketplace for the senses whether they lust for fame, money or success. Not your stereotypical heartbreak story, ‘CALI SUN’ is a nod to the land and opulence of California herself.”

The track itself is a buzzing, rollicking affair, packed with sonic characteristics typical of Ocean Grove’s static brand of punk-rock, perfectly matched by the trippy music video. Watch it below.

The band continued: “As the song reveals, human dependence on anything feel-good in excess never ultimately rewards or fulfils the user, rather leaving them on a perpetual chase that can only be checked through a journey of self-realisation.”

The song is the first from Ocean Grove in their new role as a trio, following the amicable departure of guitarist Matt Henley last month.

‘CALI SUN’ follows the release of the group’s second album ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ in 2020 which featured multiple singles such as ‘SUNNY’ and ‘NEO’. Ocean Grove later released an acoustic version of their album cut ‘SHIMMER’.

Ocean Grove will perform at January’s UNIFY Gathering, dubbed UNIFY FOREVER, alongside Violent Soho, The Amity Affliction and more.