Ocean Grove have revealed details of their new album

Melbourne nu-metal band Ocean Grove have today (February 27) revealed the details of their highly anticipated second studio album, ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’.

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Rhapsody Tapes’, the new album is set for release on Friday March 13 via UNFD.

Alongside the album’s release date announcement, Ocean Grove have also dropped a brand new single ‘Thousand Golden People’, which you can hear below.

Teasing fans in a press statement, vocalist Dale Tanner said, “This is the must-have album of 2020.

“If you have kids, get it for them. If your mate doesn’t have it, burn them a copy. And if you can’t afford it, download it off Limewire.”

Representing the next stage in the Ocean Grove evolution, ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ will also feature previously released singles ‘Sunny’, ‘Ask For The Anthem’, ‘Junkie$’ and ‘Neo’.

Tanner further explained, “Rather than an album that streamlines in one direction of genre, ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ has the capacity to be someone’s very own mixtape from start to finish.”

After the breakout success of Ocean Grove’s 2017 album ‘The Rhapsody Tapes’, the band have most recently enjoyed support duties in January on tour with The Amity Affliction and are currently on the road in Europe with Crossfaith.