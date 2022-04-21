Ocean Grove join forces with Dune Rats for explosive new single ‘Bored’

Ahead of its release tomorrow, Ocean Grove have shared the final preview of their forthcoming third album, ‘Up In The Air Forever’ – a collaborative effort with Dune Rats titled ‘Bored’.

Channeling the angst they felt during the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 and ’21, ‘Bored’ combines the soaring, riff-driven Britpop sound of Ocean Grove’s recent works with Dune Rats’ signature energised, chant-heavy skate-punk. The latter band shine in the song’s chorus, where they sing in tandem: “I’m bored right out of my brain / Nothing’s changed / Don’t waste your time on me.”

The track arrives alongside a video helmed by The AV Club, in which both bands – combined into a supergroup dubbed Ocean Rats – throw a wild party inside a bored child’s bedroom. Have a look at that below:

“This song is what you get when you place your two favourite bands into a room during what felt like a never-ending lockdown for two years and ask them to sit still,” Ocean Grove said of ‘Bored’ in a press statement. “Writing this song was the perfect way to funnel our pent-up energy and irritation into something cathartic and positive – much like the entire [‘Up In The Air Forever’] album.”

Describing ‘Bored’ as an “absolute thrasher”, the band went on to say that teaming Dune Rats was “fun as fuck”, and offered them “a timely reminder of just how important Oddworld music is to us, and that it will always be the silver bullet to the mundanity we feel exerted around us on a daily basis”.

“That’s essentially what this song is all about,” they continued. “It’s a laugh in the face of so-called authority, the wet blanket throwers, the nay-sayers. Anyone too afraid of change, to be bold, to take risks and who dampen the spirit of others in the process. It’s bin behaviour and to that we say ‘fuck that!’.”

‘Bored’ marks the fourth single shared from ‘Up In The Air Forever’, following the release of ‘Cali Sun’ last November, ‘Silver Lining’ back in January and ‘Sex Dope Gold’ in February.

The album itself lands tomorrow (April 22) via UNFD, with a launch party – set to feature a signing and photo op with Ocean Grove, interactive art installations and limited merch – taking place at Claw Creative Studios in Melbourne this Sunday (April 24). More details on that can be found here.

NME recently highlighted ‘Up In The Air Forever’ as one of its top Australian releases for April, writing: “For a band as unpredictable as Ocean Grove, it’s almost surprising that ‘Up In The Air Forever’ is this consistent: from start to end, we’re given a scintillating suite of riff-inflected Britpop, every track equally primed for mosh pits and singalongs.

“It’s the band’s most summery effort yet, favouring melodies and hooks over breakdowns and blastbeats – but while it lacks the heaviness of OG’s earlier records, ‘Up In The Air Forever’ nigh-on overdoses on energy.”

Next month will see Ocean Grove embark on a seven-date national tour in support of ‘Up In The Air Forever’, playing theatres in Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. Also serving as a farewell to their ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ album cycle, the tour will feature both albums performed in full. Tickets for the run are on sale now via the band’s website.

In July, the band will appear alongside The Ghost Inside, Underoath, PVRIS, The Wonder Years and more at the second edition of the Full Tilt festival.

Meanwhile, Dune Rats are on the cusp of releasing their own new record – their fourth full-length effort, ‘Real Rare Whale’, will be out on June 24 via BMG. It’ll feature singles ‘UP’ and ‘What A Memorable Night’.