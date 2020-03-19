Ocean Grove member tests positive for coronavirus

Australian heavy rock band Ocean Grove have announced one of their members has tested positive for coronavirus.

The band broke the news today (March 19) with a post on Facebook, but did not reveal which member has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“After feeling what was interpreted as a common headache, he began experiencing symptoms of the virus on Monday (March 16) and was tested the following morning,” the band wrote. “Results have come back today, and our brother is currently in good spirits while being treated.”

The band noted they had completed a series of promotional meet-and-greet events over the weekend in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. They encouraged those who attended the events to follow the Australian government’s advice to quarantine for 14 days, and that those who experience symptoms seek medical attention.

“It saddens us that those showing their direct support in attending a signing event should be affected in anyway,” the band said.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the overwhelming amount of support we have received in the weeks leading up to the release of our album and most of all this release week has been truly remarkable.”

Read the full post below.

The band released their second album ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ just last week. Vocalist Dale Tanner said in a press statement the album “has the capacity to be someone’s very own mixtape from start to finish”.

Ocean Grove are the latest public figure in Australia to announce a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Earlier this week, singer Thelma Plum revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently under observation in Brisbane.