Ocean Grove question consumerist norms in buzzing new single ‘SEX DOPE GOLD’

Ocean Grove have provided yet another searing dose of social commentary in their genre-bending new single, ‘SEX DOPE GOLD’.

For this offering, out today (February 24), the Melbourne trio explore the ideas of society’s eagerness to conform to consumerist norms after subliminal conditioning by everyday occurrences.

Ocean Grove elaborated in a press release, saying: “Contrary to the abundant messaging we unconsciously receive daily through pop culture, television and advertising to embrace and satisfy our sensory urges, ‘SEX DOPE GOLD’ is the antithesis to this ‘norm’.

“This song speaks of the trap we sometimes fall into in the material world: insatiable material consumption, addiction to sensory gratification and the inflation of the false ego.”

In the official music video, Ocean Grove capture the ironic confusion established by consumerism. The words ‘SEX DOPE GOLD’ repeatedly flash on a TV screen, while the band’s Dale Tanner and Twiggy Hunter, clad in identical uniforms – the same worn in the music video for their previous single, ‘Silver Lining’ – chase bandmate Sam Bassal through a darkened urban landscape.

Check out the video below:

In their statement, the band concluded: “Ultimately, these temporary and reactionary experiences are merely an illusory escape route from the uncomfortable and unknown. If the ending of Scarface tells us anything, it is that the pursuit for sex, money and power may not turn out the way we’d hope and that it’s a vacuous pursuit.

“Let your ears be your eye and see your world’s truth on a platter.”

‘SEX DOPE GOLD’ is the third single to be released from the trio’s upcoming album, ‘Up In The Air Forever’. Ocean Grove had previously dropped ‘Silver Lining’ and ‘CALI SUN’.

Due out on April 22 via UNFD, ‘Up In The Air Forever’ will mark Ocean Grove’s third studio album, following the release of ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ in 2020, and 2017’s ‘The Rhapsody Tapes’.