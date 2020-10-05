Ocean Grove release acoustic version of ‘Shimmer’

Ocean Grove have today (October 6) dropped an acoustic version of their 2020 track ‘SHIMMER’.

‘SHIMMER’ initially appeared on the group’s second album, ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’, which hit shelves in March. Listen to the band’s unplugged rendition below:

Per a recent press release, frontman Dale Tanner called ‘SHIMMER’ “an unapologetic love song”.

“’SHIMMER’ marks a milestone in evolving manhood at which point one allows themselves to be fully seen; a sentiment perhaps not previously encouraged or canvassed in the scene Ocean Grove spawned from,” Tanner said.

“Dipping into our flip-phone-era rock influences, the track is an unapologetic love song, which seizes the opportunity to showcase another colour from the 69 shades of OG.

“But more than that, the track is pure in its intention: to inspire and empower the listener to realise their unlimited potential, seen through a lover’s lens.

“Every being on this planet is a crazy-ass shooting star without even knowing it, and Shimmer is the validation of that very essence and power within us all.”

‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ debuted at Number Eight on the ARIA Album Charts upon its release, and featured the singles ‘ASK FOR THE ANTHEM’, ‘JUNKIE$’ ‘SUNNY’ and ‘SENSE AGAIN’.

Since the album’s release, the band have participated in a number of initiatives, including AUS MUSIC AID’s Cameo partnership. They also contributed to the music-themed games pack released by UNFD, their label, in April.