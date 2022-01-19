Ocean Grove share new single ‘Silver Lining’, announce new album

Ocean Grove have released a new single, ‘Silver Lining’, alongside the news of an new upcoming album, ‘Up In the Air Forever’.

In a press statement, the band said: “We want nothing but to empower the listener with a positive mental attitude (PMA), especially in their darkest hours when they may feel completely lost in themselves or in the loss of a loved one.

“All will be okay in the temporary separation, and until the moment we meet our loved ones once again, we will fight every day on this planet to uphold their legacy and wisdom in the best way we know how.”

Watch the official music video for ‘Silver Lining’ below:

On ‘Up In The Air Forever’, the band said that the album “is characterised by strong anarchic sentiments and resentment for a system that squashes individualism and anti-‘norm’ ideas”.

Notably, the 10-track release sees Ocean Grove collaborate with a couple of artists, with Lil Aaron and Dune Rats featuring on a song each. Find the tracklist below.

Ocean Grove frontman Dale Tanner reflected on the album’s title, saying: “COVID or not, everything is always uncertain. Being fearful of uncertainty and the unknown squashes creativity.

“Embracing this notion of things being up in the air forever, eternally, is a really positive thing if you take it on board and let it empower you.

‘Silver Lining’ is the second taste of the upcoming album – due for release on April 22 via UNFD – after the trio went against the grain with a sunny earworm, ‘CALI SUN’, last November.

Ocean Grove’s ‘Up In the Air Forever’ tracklist is:

1. ‘FLAVA’

2. ‘SEX DOPE GOLD’

3. ‘CALI SUN’

4. ‘BUSTIN”

5. ‘SILVER LINING’

6. ‘HMU (ft. Lil Aaron)’

7. ‘BORED (ft. Dune Rats)’

8. ‘NOISE’

9. ‘SILENCE’

10. ‘UP IN THE AIR FOREVER’