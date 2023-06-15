Odd Eye Circle tease return with new teaser featuring Jinsoul

K-pop girl group Odd Eye Circle, also known as a sub-unit of LOONA, have teased their long-awaited return.

At midnight KST today (June 15), K-pop agency Modhaus released the first teaser image for Odd Eye Circle member Jinsoul. The image features the idol wearing an eye patch while dressed in a sleek black suit with gloves.

The teaser picture also seems to imply that the upcoming release from Odd Eye Circle will be called ‘Version Up’. A release date and teasers for the other members – Kim Lip and Choerry – have yet to be announced, but expected soon.

The teaser comes shortly after Jinsoul, Kim Lip and Choerry, along with fellow LOONA member Heejin, joined Modhaus, the agency founded by LOONA’s former creative director Jaden Jeong. The four K-pop idols had secured injunctions to terminate their Blockberry Creative contracts in January 2023.

The return of Odd Eye Circle will also be the first release under the moniker ARTMS. In an exclusive interview with NME, Jeong had spoken about how ARTMS, or the “Artemis Strategy”, would be how the agency refers to the “action and activities” of Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry. However, at the time he also said that the quartet “will continue the identity of LOONA”.

In other LOONA news, members Hyunjin and Vivi have signed with a new agency called CTDENM, which is reportedly headed by former Blockberry Creative director Yoon Do-yeon. The news came four months after the two idols had filed injunctions to suspend their contracts with agency Blockberry Creative.