Odd Mob releases new single ‘Wide Open’

Brisbane producer Odd Mob has released his latest single ‘Wide Open’, out now via Tinted Records. Listen to it below.

‘Wide Open’ marks Odd Mob’s first release since February, when he dropped ‘Bad Moon’ featuring Californian singer Kameron Alexander.

Advertisement

Odd Mob – real name Harry Hope – pointed out the similarities between ‘Bad Moon’ and ‘Wide Open’ in a press statement.

“‘Wide Open’ was a really fun track to make,” Hope said.

“Similar to ‘Bad Moon’ it was nice to have such a soulful vocal performance to juxtapose with the heavier bassline.”

While ‘Wide Open’ is Odd Mob’s first official release since February, he has been keeping fans fed with a bunch of drops on his Soundcloud. He released a remix of Tchami and HANA’s track ‘Ghosts’ earlier this month, and released stems from his 2018 track ‘Intrinsic’ in late March for his fans to remix and rework.

Odd Mob is also one of the countless musicians that have had their touring schedule impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. He had a tour of North America planned for this year, but has since postponed it to January 2021.

Advertisement

“A lot of tears and swear words have been thrown around for the last few days, and I certainly do not take this decision lightly,” he wrote.