Odette announces new album ‘Herald’

Odette has marked her return with the announcement of her forthcoming second album, ‘Herald’.

Alongside the announcement, she has also dropped new single ‘Dwell’, the follow-up to her collaboration with Hermitude, ‘Feverbreak‘.

“I wrote ‘Dwell’ because I knew I needed to change but I didn’t know how to,” Odette said in a press statement.

“I had spent a lot of my time marinating in my own grief and it had begun to fester and putrefy. This song is a call to everyone like me, who have felt the crueler sides of human nature, to acknowledge their own destructive potential and to expel the rage and fear that simmers like a poison broth in our hearts. I hope to leave delusion and arrive in the present moment, willing and open.”

She’s also unveiled a music video for ‘Dwell’, directed by Peter Hume and Kitty Callaghan, which you can watch below.

“The video is a visual representation of shedding,” Odette said of the video.

“To be able to see yourself through a lens of clarity and understanding, without ignoring the intensity of pain, but to be motivated and driven by its anguish. I needed to evolve, but as it began I realised that pain is itself in every sense of the word and that to reach a catharsis I would need to turn inside out.”

‘Herald’, out February 5, will feature both ‘Dwell’ and ‘Feverbreak’, which was originally released in February of this year. The forthcoming album serves as the follow-up to her 2018 debut, ‘To A Stranger’.

Odette will also be performing in Sydney next month as part of the Great Southern Nights initiative, with tickets available via her official website.