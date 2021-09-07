Odette reimagines ‘Herald’ tracks on stripped-back ‘Offcuts’ EP

Singer-songwriter Odette has released a new EP ‘Offcuts’ containing alternate versions of previously released tracks.

The five-track record features piano and voice-led renditions of songs from her second studio album ‘Herald’, as well as her cover of AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’, performed for triple j’s Like A Version earlier this year.

In a statement, the singer said it was important to “release the songs stripped back so people can hear the core without the added textures”.

“I’m really happy the piano and vocal tracks have been released. This is how I play and write when I’m not in the studio. Feels like I’m including others in my isolated living room nonsense.”

Listen to the EP below:

In addition to the EP release, Odette has shared a music video for each of her alternate tracks.

Watch the clip for ‘Wait For You’ below:

‘Herald’ arrived back in February, and was included in NME’s list of the best Australian albums of 2021 so far.

Speaking to NME around the time of its release, Odette explained how she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after the album was completed.

“While I was making this album, I had no idea at all that this is what I was dealing with. I was in a really toxic mindset. I was being cruel to people I loved,” she said.

“When people are sick and they don’t have the right help, it can be disastrous. It can be chaotic; it can be damaging, abusive, toxic… I genuinely got to a place where I just thought, ‘There’s no coming back from this – I’ve ruined myself, essentially.’”

Odette’s ‘Offcuts’ tracklist:

1. ‘Thunderstruck (triple j Like A Version)’

2. ‘Amends – Piano & Voice’

3. ‘Herald – Piano & Voice’

4. ‘Wait For You – Piano & Voice’

5. ‘Why Can’t I Let The Sun Set? – Piano & Voice’