Odette releases new single ‘Feverbreak’, announces launch shows

Her first new music since 2018, featuring Hermitude

David James Young
Odette announces new single and tour
Odette, CREDIT: Provided

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Odette has returned, releasing her first new single of 2020.

‘Feverbreak’ marks the first piece of new music from the singer since the release of her debut album, 2018’s ‘To A Stranger’.

The single is a collaboration between herself and Blue Mountains production duo Hermitude, who most recently released their sixth album ‘Pollyanarchy’ in September 2019.

In a press statement, the duo dubbed Odette “a legend”, praising both her character and her in-studio professionalism.

“Her pen and paper were quick to weave an engrossing story”, they said, “and her melodies perfectly complimented the music”.

Listen to ‘Feverbreak’ below:

Odette herself described writing ‘Feverbreak’ as “a relief”.

“This song is about rage”, she continued.

“To have been able to explore this with Hermitude was a privilege. They created this chaotic, electronic world that I was free to scream in”.

To commemorate the release, Odette and her band will play headlining shows in both Melbourne and Sydney.

Joining her at these shows will be Brisbane pop singer – and recent Eurovision contender – Jaguar Jonze.

Outside of these dates, Odette will also be performing at the 2020 WOMADelaide festival and the recently-announced Big Pineapple Music Festival on the Sunshine Coast.

Odette’s ‘Feverbreak’ tour dates are:

Sydney, Metro Theatre (April 18)
Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom (24)

View this post on Instagram

🕷COME WATCH ME SCREAM AND STOMP 🕷

A post shared by @ odette on

 

 

