Odette shares new ‘Herald’ music video, announces Australian tour

Odette‘s new album ‘Herald’ is out today, and the singer-songwriter has marked the occasion by sharing a new music video for its title track, along with announcing an Australian tour for May and June.

The striking, Peter Elisha Hume-directed video was art directed by the songwriter herself in collaboration with visual artist Eben Ejadne, who is responsible for the album’s cover art. Odette says she intended to represent her experience of borderline personality disorder through the clip.

“It draws in the viewer, grates at them at the same time as it shares impulsivity, and beauty,” she commented. “The performance is dramatic and over the top – it’s a raw look into my experience, both romanticised and turbulent.”

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Herald’ below:

Odette’s 13-date ‘Herald’ tour will kick off with a show at Hobart’s Altar Bar in May before taking in a slew of metro and regional stops around the country. Supports will vary between shows, and include the likes of Cry Club, Egoism, KYVA and more. Tickets are on sale here.

The Damian Taylor-produced ‘Herald’ follows Odette’s 2018 debut album ‘To a Stranger’. It was previewed with a trio of singles prior to its release – the Hermitude-assisted ‘Feverbreak’, ‘Dwell’ and ‘Amends’.

“This record was written during a time of big change in my life. At first I thought it was to process interpersonal turbulences but after some time I realised it was to address the parts of myself that I had deeply repressed,” Odette told NME earlier this year.

“It’s a love letter to accountability and an open acknowledgment of the parts of me I didn’t want to look at.”

Advertisement

Odette’s ‘Herald’ Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 6 – Hobart, Altar Bar

Friday 7 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 8 – Ballarat, Volta

Sunday 9 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club (U18)

Friday 14 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 21 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 22 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Sunday 23 – Gold Coast, HOTA

JUNE

Friday 4 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Sunday 5 – Newcastle, The Cambridge

Friday 11 – Wollongong, UniBar

Saturday 12 – Canberra, Fiction

Friday 18 – Perth, Rosemount