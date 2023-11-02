Offset and Quavo pay tribute to Takeoff on first anniversary of his death: “Migo 4 life!”

Offset and Quavo have paid tribute to their late Migos‘ bandmate Takeoff on the first anniversary of his death.

The late rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, died aged 28 on November 1 last year when he was shot dead in an alleged dice game gone wrong in Houston, Texas. In January, a man was charged with the murder of Takeoff but was released on bail after paying a $1million (£824,150) bond. He was formally indicted in July.

Paying tribute on his Instagram page, Offset posted a black-and-white video featuring a remix of the late rapper’s 2018 solo track, ‘Last Memory’ along with footage of Takeoff performing.

He wrote: “The times we spent is priceless, what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world. I love you Take, you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!”

Quavo meanwhile, publicly marked the first anniversary of Takeoff’s death by posting a picture of him smiling and wearing dark sunglasses. “Can’t forget it won’t Forget It NEVER Forget it,” he wrote.

Over the summer, Quavo and Offset performed together for first time since Takeoff’s death at the 2023 BET Awards.

In August, Quavo also shared a video for his track ‘Hold Me’, which saw him attend a memorial service for his late Migos bandmate.

The rapper later released new album ‘Rocket Power’ and described it as “my therapy” following the death of Takeoff.

Offset also released his new album ‘Set It Off’ last month, which NME awarded three stars and described the Migos rapper’s first solo album since the death of Takeoff as “vulnerable in places, if rather unmemorable”.