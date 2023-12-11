Offset denies cheating on Cardi B with rapper Chrisean Rock

Offset has denied the rumours of him cheating on his wife Cardi B with rapper Chrisean Rock.

Yesterday (December 10) American rapper Blueface – real name Johnathan Jamall Porter – took to his official X/Twitter account to accuse his ex-girlfriend Rock of sleeping with Offset.

“Being tatted on a hoe is not a flex you literally fucked Cardi B husband a of couple weeks ago. I am tired of n***** looking at me while they fucking you get the rest of em gone asap please,” wrote Blueface, referring to Rock’s tattoos of him, including a portrait of his face located on her neck, in a since-deleted tweet.

Advertisement

The former Migos member responded immediately, shutting down the allegation by reposting Blueface’s tweet and saying: “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

Blueface claims Chrisean Rock slept with Offset. Offset denies it: "I ain't never talk or touch that lady” pic.twitter.com/71GsnEq8te — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 10, 2023

U just crashing out making up shit — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) December 10, 2023

Rock also took to her official X/Twitter page to respond to the allegation. “U just crashing out making up shit,” she wrote.

Blueface went on to respond to Rock by claiming that he knew specific details of the alleged infidelity, tweeting: “So you ain’t fuck cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA…I’m making this up ?”

Cardi B has not publicly responded to allegations. She did, however, take to Instagram to reveal that she has been single for a while now, confirming that her and Offset were no longer together.

Cardi B reveals she is single, confirming break up with Offset. pic.twitter.com/5sZsQ5enCw — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 11, 2023

Advertisement

During an Instagram Live on December 11, Cardi told her 14.8k viewers: “I’ve been single for a minute now but I have been afraid, not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world but I feel like today has been a sign.”

She continued: “The last time I got on [Instagram] live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh, and open, I don’t know I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited.

In other news, Offset and his former bandmate, Quavo, paid tribute to their late Migos‘ bandmate Takeoff on the first anniversary of his death last month.

Paying tribute on his Instagram page, Offset posted a black-and-white video featuring a remix of the late rapper’s 2018 solo track, ‘Last Memory’ along with footage of Takeoff performing.

He wrote: “The times we spent is priceless, what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world. I love you Take, you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!”